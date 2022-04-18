ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police say missing 15-year-old girl from Texas found safe

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — The missing 15-year-old girl from Texas has been...

www.koco.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
News On 6

Human Trafficking Arrests Made In Connection To Missing Texas Teenager

Three arrests have been made following the disappearance of a teen from Texas. : Missing Texas Teenager Believed To Be In Oklahoma City Metro. 15-year-old Natalie Cramer was reported missing out of North Richland Hills in Texas. Oklahoma City police say Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes and Kenneth Nelson were arrested...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy