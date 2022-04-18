Ravens Waive WR Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin popped up in trade rumors just ahead of free agency, but the Ravens were not able to deal him. As they start their offseason program, the Ravens waived the former third-round pick. This comes after Boykin tumbled down Baltimore’s depth chart,...
Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
The Green Bay Packers have signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. The move followed the departures of Davante Adams via trade and Marquez Vadles-Scantling via free agency. Despite the Watkins signing, the Packers are still expected to add a wide receiver or two in the Draft. Yahoo Sports writer and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz listed four wide receivers he believes Green Bay will target.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make some more history. Mahomes is going to be the NFL’s first billionaire. He’s going to make $503 million from NFL money, plus make even more cash in business moves with his endorsements. Some of those endorsement deals are...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free-agent offer. The Colts tendered Dulin at the right of first refusal rate, which is valued at $2.433 million in 2022. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts out of Malone — the...
Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Miles Boykin, clearing an estimated $2.5 million in salary cap space, the team announced Monday.
In three years with the Ravens, the former 3rd round pick out of Notre Dame caught 33 passes for 470 yards and 7 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Boykin was a significant downfield blocker in the team’s run-heavy offensive scheme, but hamstring and finger injuries significantly limited his playing time in 2021.
After a stint on injured reserve to start the season, Boykin only saw the field in 6% of the offense’s snaps in eight games, according...
With their biggest area of weakness being a reliable number one receiver, the New York Jets are in dire need of finding some help for second year quarterback Zach Wilson, which they can do prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. As they aim to improve their passing game, gang green will be in the market for an explosive deep threat. Now that several players are holding out due to contract disputes with their respective teams, this may be the Jets’ chance to pounce.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal on Monday. Turay was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the second round in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Colts. Turay played 13 games last season and finished...
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay conducted a three-round NFL Mock Draft and released it on Tuesday. Kiper and McShay alternated selections throughout all 105 draft picks. McShay had the odds and Kiper had the even selections, so it was Kiper who was on the clock for the Colts' first pick at No. 42 overall. He addressed one of the Colts' biggest needs with offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa.
Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown is the latest star receiver looking to get paid. According to ESPN, Brown intends to skip the Titans’ offseason program as part of an effort to secure a long-term contract extension. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the 24-year-old is set to...
The Baltimore Ravens were plagued with injuries last season, so the franchise is hopeful the team will bounce back. Regardless, this roster is stacked with talent and will only improve through draft weekend. We take a look at some of our bold Ravens predictions with the 2022 NFL Draft in mind.
Over Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach, the New England Patriots have been good at so many things. That’s how you wind up with six Super Bowl titles in 20 years. At the same time, one question has lingered, rearing its head every April: Why is the team so bad at drafting wide receivers?
