Ravens Waive WR Miles Boykin

With their biggest area of weakness being a reliable number one receiver, the New York Jets are in dire need of finding some help for second year quarterback Zach Wilson, which they can do prior to the 2022 NFL Draft. As they aim to improve their passing game, gang green will be in the market for an explosive deep threat. Now that several players are holding out due to contract disputes with their respective teams, this may be the Jets’ chance to pounce.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO