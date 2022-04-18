ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The top 10 hitters in Houston Astros franchise history, ranked

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7F8Z_0fCpKBF000
Jeff Bagwell (left), Craig Biggio (center) and Jose Altuve (right) are three of the greatest hitters in the history of the Houston Astros franchise. (Getty Images)

Putting together a list of the Houston Astros’ all-time best hitters is a tough task, because it’s hard to compare guys like Jimmy Wynn and Jose Cruz, who played most of their careers in the cavernous Astrodome, to the more recent vintage of hitters who have played in the much more hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park .

Those Astros teams created inside the Dome were built on speed and pitching, while these current Astros — who have experienced much more success, by the way — rely more on the home run.

The top of the list is pretty easy to figure. Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio — you can fight over the order of those top two yourselves — are the only two full-time Astros to ever make it into the Hall of Fame . From there, it gets much tougher.

Should Glenn Davis be on the list? He's sixth all-time in franchise history with 166 home runs — and that's with playing in the Astrodome — but he also was a career .262 hitter in Houston. And, what do you do with guys who played here just a short time? Moises Alou was an Astro for just three seasons, but what a stretch it was. He still has the franchise’s best career average (.331) and slugging percentage (.585)

There’s no doubt that Carlos Correa is an all-time great Astros player, but he probably didn’t quite do enough at the plate in his seven seasons to make it on this list of pure hitters. (We didn’t factor in his glove and arm, which is probably the best Astros fans have ever seen).

Then, there’s the guys still putting up numbers. If this list went to No. 11 or No. 12, it probably would include Alex Bregman, who just needs a couple more seasons before he starts cracking some of the franchise’s all-time Top 10 statistical lists and earns his way onto anyone's ranking of Astros.

Here are our ranking of the 10 best hitters in Astros franchise history.

10. Joe Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhzk1_0fCpKBF000
Joe Morgan, Houston Astros.

Morgan might be the best player to ever wear an Astros uniform, but he had most of his great seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, where he won two MVPs and made seven All-Star teams. Still, in his 10 seasons with the Astros, he made two All-Star teams and did enough to rank eighth all-time in Offensive WAR at 34.5. His .374 on-base percentage also is seventh-best in franchise history and his 63 triples are second.

9. Bob Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmVyF_0fCpKBF000
Bob Watson #27 of the Houston Astros bats against the Philadelphia Phillies during an Major League Baseball game circa 1978 at Veteran Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Watson played for the Astros from 1966-79. (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

Technically, Watson played 14 seasons with the Astros, but that includes just nine seasons in which he played at least 50 games. Despite that, he still ranks fifth on the team’s all-time RBI list with 782 and has the third-highest career batting average (.297) in franchise history behind just Moises Alou and Jose Altuve. He’s also seventh in career hits (1,448) and doubles (241) and ninth in home runs (139) and Offensive WAR (29.1).

8. George Springer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlRO8_0fCpKBF000
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a solo home run in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle ) (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle)

Springer played just seven seasons in Houston before leaving for Toronto as a free agent after the 2020 season. Still, he’ll always be remembered for his five home runs in the 2017 World Series when he was named series MVP as the team won its first championship in franchise history. He’s also fifth on the franchise’s all-time home runs list (174) and sixth in slugging percentage (.491) and OPS (.852).

7. Jose Cruz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq9C7_0fCpKBF000
Jose Cruz of the Houstons Astros circa 1983 bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

All 13 seasons of Cruz’s Astros career were played in the cavernous Astrodome, but he still managed to put up three seasons where he ended up in the Top 10 in MVP voting, including a third-place finish in 1980 when he helped the Astros to their first postseason appearance when he hit .302 with 29 doubles, 91 RBIs and 36 stolen bases. He finished sixth in MVP voting in 1983 when he led the National League with 189 hits. Cruz is third in franchise history in hits behind Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, with 1,937, first in triples (80) and fourth in RBI (942).

6. Jimmy Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ctqr_0fCpKBF000
Jimmy Wynn, better known as the "Toy Cannon" to Astros fans, made his major-league debut July 10, 1963 at Colt Stadium. (Louis Requena/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The 160-pound Wynn, aptly nicknamed the “Toy Cannon”, debuted with the Colt .45s in 1963 and had the misfortune of playing in the Astrodome for most of his 11 seasons in Houston. Even playing in that pitcher-friendly environment, Wynn still managed to his 37 homers in 1967 and 33 in 1969. His 223 career home runs ranks fourth on the franchise’s all-time list behind Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio. His 45.7 Offensive WAR is fifth in team history behind just Biggio, Bagwell, Berkman and Cesar Cedeño.

5. Cesar Cedeño

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhUQy_0fCpKBF000
Houston Astros' 20-year-old outfielder Cesar Cedeno at the Astrodome in baseball uniform. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

When he made his Astros debut at 19 years old in 1970, he was hailed as the next Willie Mays. While he couldn’t possibly live up to those expectations, he was a four-time All-Star in his 12 seasons in Houston and finished in the franchise’s Top 5 for career hits (1,659), doubles (343), runs (890) and Offensive WAR, where his 48.2 is fourth behind only Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and Lance Berkman.

4. Lance Berkman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPzDO_0fCpKBF000
Houston Astros Lance Berkman hits a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals Chris Carpenter during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 17, 2005, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Photo by Steve Ueckert/Houston Chronicle) (STEVE UECKERT/STAFF)

Berkman is the only Astros player to finish in the Top 5 in MVP voting in four different seasons in Houston. After 13 seasons with the Astros, he ranks third on several of the franchise's all-time statistical lists behind Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, including RBI (1,090), doubles (375), extra-base hits (727), total bases (3,053) and Offensive WAR (48.6). He’s also second in home runs (326) and OPS (.959) and fifth in batting average (.296).

3. Jose Altuve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmVdj_0fCpKBF000
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Even though he’s just 32 years old, Altuve already has his name all over the franchise’s career leaderboard. He ranks in the Top 10 all-time in most Astros’ offensive categories including second in batting average (.307), fourth in hits (1,783), fifth in doubles (340), seventh in home runs (165), eighth in RBIs (642), fifth in total bases (2,676) fifth in runs scored (885), ninth in OPS (.820) and sixth in offensive WAR (45.0). He’s also just the second player in franchise history – alongside Jeff Bagwell – to be named league MVP. He also was the only Astro – before Yuli Gurriel did it in 2021 – to ever win a league batting title, doing it three times (2014, 2016, 2017).

2. Craig Biggio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCOmI_0fCpKBF000
Houston Astros Craig Biggio slaps the 3,000th hit of his career off Colorado Rockies starter Aaron Cook during the seventh inning Thursday, June 28, 2007, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Brett Coomer)

If you look at the Astros’ all-time leaders, Biggio is atop most offensive lists including hits (3,060), doubles (668) and total bases (4,711), which is why he was the first full-time Astros player to get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bagwell followed two years later. Biggio’s best stretch of his 20-year career came in 1997 and 1998 when he finished in the top five in National League MVP voting each season. In 1997, he hit .309 with 22 home runs and 37 doubles to go along with 47 stolen bases. The next season, he hit a career-best .325 with 20 home runs, a league-leading 51 doubles and 50 stolen bases.

1. Jeff Bagwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WALc3_0fCpKBF000
First baseman Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros takes a practice swing before batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Major League Baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1997 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Fighting over who was the better hitter between Bagwell and Biggio is going to be an all-day war, but Bagwell’s peak was greater than Biggio’s, so we’re giving the top spot to Bagwell. His 449 home runs, 1,529 RBIs and 1,401 walks all rank first on the Astros’ all-time list. No Astro will probably ever top his 1994 MVP season when he hit .368 with 39 home runs and a National League-best 116 RBI with a 1.201 OPS. He did all that in just 110 games after breaking his hand in August in a season that was cut short for the entire league when the players went on strike two days after Bagwell’s injury. Bagwell was a unanimous MVP in 1994 and finished in the top three in MVP voting two other teams (1997 and 1999).

More Astros News

- The details behind Astros' City Connect uniforms that salute Space City

- Red Sox pitcher: 'I know for a fact' Astros weren't only team cheating

- 2017 Houston Astros: Where are they now?

- Ranking the Top 10 hitters in Houston Astros franchise history

- Ranking the Top 10 pitchers in Houston Astros franchise history

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made strange relief pitcher demotion right before loss to Baltimore

The New York Yankees fell 5–0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. However, before the game began, field manager Aaron Boone made a roster change, sending young relief pitcher JP Sears down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, elevating outfielder Tim Locastro to get to start in left.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Umpire ruins incredible 15-pitch Carlos Correa at-bat

Carlos Correa’s extended at-bat against the Red Sox came to a disappointing end when the umpire ruled a borderline pitch a strike looking. Carlos Correa hasn’t completely hit the ground running with the Twins to start his debut season but that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing incredible moments.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Berkman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Astro
Person
George Springer
Person
Jeff Bagwell
Person
Craig Biggio
Person
Jimmy Wynn
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Addresses Latest Development in Trevor Bauer Situation

View the original article to see embedded media. Friday night as fine evening at Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers won their Jackie Robinson Day game against the Reds due to some great pitching from Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson. The two combined for eight innings pitched and just one earned run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Uniform#Colorado Rockies#The Houston Astros#The Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Photos: Christian Petersen-Getty Images/NBC Sports Chicago. With the third game of the Chicago Cubs’ series with the Colorado Rockies just hours away, the team made a flurry of roster moves. Among the moves, Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled to start Saturday’s game and first baseman Alfonso Rivas was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Albert Pujols home runs: Cardinals slugger closing in on A-Rod

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit another home run on Sunday afternoon, and he’s closing in on Alex Rodriguez has he chases No. 700. At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is little more than a part-time designated hitter and a slugger off the bench who can hit lefties with regularity. On Easter Sunday, Pujols did add to his resume in a big way, as the St. Louis legend hit his 681st career home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
497
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy