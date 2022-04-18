ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Mountains above 5500 feet by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coleman, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coleman; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Taylor A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING...FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE WESTERN HALF INTO SOUTHEASTERN PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
County
Graham County, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
County
Greenlee County, AZ
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
KATV

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent; King; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...This afternoon and early this evening.. * Wind...Southwest 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity...15 to 20 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms also may develop early this afternoon with potential for a few fire starts prior to the stronger southwest winds developing.
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066, 067, 073, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 097, 101, 101, AND 102 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.Fire weather zones 066, 067, 077, 078, 088, 089, 093, 094, 101, and 102. * WIND...Wind gusts during the afternoon of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity levels of 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD

