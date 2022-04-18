ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NH

NH hiker rescued after injuring leg in White Mountains

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 22 hours ago

Search and rescue teams had to travel four miles in before they found the injured hiker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDdhi_0fCpK49A00
Approaching summit of Mount Eisenhower. File Photo

Search and rescue teams came to the aid of an injured New Hampshire man on a trail in the White Mountains Friday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release that they were notified of the injured hiker on the Crawford Path between Mount Pierce and Mount Eisenhower around 4:45 p.m.

The hiker was identified as 49-year-old Michael LaChance of Goffstown. The release said he was trying to hike Mount Eisenhower when he slipped on some wet rocks and injured his lower leg.

Unable to put any weight on the leg, LaChance called 911, but officials said he was an experienced hiker who was carrying enough gear and supplies to stay the night on the mountain if necessary.

Nearly 30 volunteers from several local search and rescue teams and eight conservation officers began searching for LaChance, officials said. They hiked four miles in before they found LaChance.

LaChance’s injury was assessed and he treated with a splint on the scene. He was then carried out to the AMC Highland Center, and later taken to Spear Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Officials said there is still a lot of snow and ice in the White Mountains, and that traction control devices such as crampons or microspikes should be carried by anyone hiking this time of year.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Hiker Rescued After Falling 30 Feet Into Underground Water Storage Tank In Monson

MONSON (CBS) — Rescuers pulled a hiker to safety after he fell 30 feet down into underground water storage tank in Monson Monday. The 32-year-old was stuck for at least three hours. Police said he was hiking in the woods with a friend when he fell into the tank that was used by the former Monson Developmental Center. The hole leading to an underground storage tank (Photo credit: Monson police) Crews were able to get to him and pull him out, and he was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
MONSON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goffstown, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Plymouth, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Mountains#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Accident#Nh#The Amc Highland Center#Spear Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Wrong-Way Driver Dies After Crash On Everett Turnpike In Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – An 83-year-old woman involved in a wrong-way crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire earlier this month has died from her injuries. Francis Parrott died Sunday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. New Hampshire State Police said Parrott was driving northbound on the southbound side of the road in Nashua on April 8 when she slammed head-on into a pickup truck. The crash shut down three lanes of the busy road for an extended period of time. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Denver

Hiker Passes Away Before Fremont Search And Rescue Arrives On Trail

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A hiker died in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Area in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fremont Search and Rescue activated a team on Saturday afternoon to help two hikers. (credit: Fremont Search and Rescue) They were located about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop. One of the hikers needed medical attention. The team was at the trail early Sunday morning. (credit: Fremont Search and Rescue) One of the hikers passed away before the search and rescue team arrived.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy