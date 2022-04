Dick’s Last Resort and Cats Meow together have leased 16,000 square feet of commercial space on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach, and plan to open by Memorial Day May 22, according to Jeff Barnes and Steadman Bethea of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. John Aiello and Aaron Petree of Strategic Retail Advisors worked for the tenants. Dick’s Last Resort is a restaurant and bar chain known for its rowdy roadhouse atmosphere and intentionally obnoxious staff. Cats Meow is based in New Orleans and has a world famous karaoke bar.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO