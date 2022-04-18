ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Gallia Board of Ed. approves agenda items

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 23 hours ago

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education held a regular monthly meeting for February approving personnel items.

According to the recently approved meeting minutes, members were present were Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brandon Twyman, and Paula Whitt.

The board recognized the following students: Shayden Hammond — South Gallia Middle School Spelling Bee Champion. Currently in the process of qualifying for regionals. Braydon Hammond — Braydon scored his 1,000th point and 1,000th rebound and became the all-time leading scorer for the boys at South Gallia High School. Brayden is at the top of his class academically and has a great work ethic. Closed out his senior year with a 48 point, 24 rebound final game. Jessie Rutt — Scored her 1,000th point and became the all-time leading scorer for the girls at South Gallia High School. She wants to continue to be a part of the program moving forward. Gracie Martin — Gracie recently qualified for and won the District Hoop Shoot and went on to finish fifth in the State Hoop Shoot while wearing a cast.

In the superintendent’s report, Supt. Philip Kuhn discussed the recently lifted mask mandates for district buses. He reminded everyone that this was a CDC requirement. Kuhn also detailed current COVID absences in the building and they “have been great.” Kuhn reminded the Board that SHP would be at the Central Office on March 11 to provide a detailed update on facilities planning.

The board approved a contract with Gallia County Board of DD for payment of costs of transportation of preschool and school age serviced students.

Also approved was the the South Gallia High School Business Professionals of America to attend the State Convention in Columbus on March 9-11.

The superintendent was approved to seek bids for the purchase of four buses.

The board approved to award a bid in the amount of $47,100 for the design and installation of a new sound system in the cafeteria and gymnasium at South Gallia High School. The motion passed 3-2 with board members James and Whitt voting against the motion.

The board entered into executive session for the purpose of discussing the possible employment of a public employee and preparing for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.

The following resignations were approved: Lewis Bodimer, Bus Driver, effective March 31; Hannah Hysell, Teacher, effective June 30; and Gregory Spear, Sub Bus Driver, effective February 18.

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved a contract for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year for Corey Short as custodian. Salary and benefits will be in accordance with Board/GCLSSA contract agreement.

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at River Valley Middle School: Mark Allen, Sr Boys Jr High Track Coach; and Kenzie Baker Girls Jr High Track Coach

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at South Gallia Middle School: Toni Wright, Head Jr High Track Coach; Trace Conley, Volunteer Jr High Track Coach; Angela Cremeens, Volunteer Jr High Track Coach; Tristan Crisenberry, Volunteer Jr High Track Coach; and Jamie Queen, Volunteer Jr High Track Coach.

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at River Valley High School: Julie Casey, Varsity Cheer Coach (Winter Season); Bobby Jeffers, Varsity Baseball Coach; Steve Horner, Assistant Baseball Coach; Colby Lee, JV Baseball Coach; Bailey Rhodes, Volunteer Baseball Coach; Dan Sizemore, Varsity Softball Coach; Shane Hollanbaugh, Assistant Softball Coach; Todd Kemper, Volunteer Softball Coach; Darin Smith, Head Boys Track Coach; Matt Huck, Head Girls Track Coach; and Mark Allen, Assistant Track Coach.

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at South Gallia High School: Trace Conley, Volunteer Varsity Track Coach; Tristan Crisenberry, Volunteer Varsity Track Coach; and Jamie Queen, Volunteer Varsity Track Coach

Pending receipt of proper certification and background checks, the board approved the following as substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Emily Adkins, Cook; Wayne Bennett, Custodian, Teacher;Theresa Frazee, Teacher;Molly Fulk, Teacher,Michelle Fuller, Teacher;Tara Garipoli, Teacher; Seleena Halley Aide, Cook, Secretary; Stacey Hicks, Aide; Kevin Johnson, Custodian, Maintenance; Brian Leach, Bus Driver; Bridget Manley, Bus Driver; Alex Morrison, Teacher; Elizabeth Pope, Teacher; and Kandas Workman, Teacher

The board approved to non-renew all supplemental contracts at Gallia County Local School District at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year or sports season.

Note: All motions were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

