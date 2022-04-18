ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Files Patent For Training Drivers With An Autonomous Vehicle

By Sam McEachern
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGM has filed a patent application for a system that would enable an autonomous vehicle to be used to train a new or inexperienced driver. This GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0114909 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on April 14th,...

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Resumes At Fort Wayne Plant

Production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 full-size pickups has resumed at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana following a two-week shutdown. Production at the Fort Wayne facility was offline between April 4th and April 15th due to supply constraints stemming from the semiconductor chip shortage, according to company spokesman Dan Flores. The majority of GM’s North American plants have been running on regular production schedules since November 1st, 2021 after semiconductor shortages interrupted production throughout much of last year, however there is still a slight shortage of automotive-grade chips affecting GM and other automakers.
All-New Chevy S10 Max Pickup Launches In Mexico

Almost four months after the world debut of the all-new Chevy S10 Max in Mexico, General Motors has just officially launched Chevrolet‘s new midsize pickup in the Latin country. The automaker announced that it will start selling the 2023 Chevy S10 Max over the next month in the Mexican market, the first region in the world to get this new nameplate.
Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
GM Files Trademark For Simplified Buick Logo

General Motors filed for a trademark on a new version of the Buick logo. The emblem is simpler than the current version (see comparison below). The three shields are now in a horizontal line, rather than a diagonal orientation. There's an arch shape in the middle of the updated look.
Study Says Tesla the Most-Trusted Brand to Develop Autonomous Vehicles

What companies do drivers trust most to develop fully autonomous vehicles? Auto Pacific, an automotive consulting and marketing research company, recently published a study that answers this very question. Auto Pacific surveyed more than 600 drivers aged between 18 and 80 to find out which of 56 different companies --...
