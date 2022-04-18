ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Holcomb Monaco Visit Seeks to Use Motorsports As Bridge to Electric-Car Industry

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(ZIONSVILLE, Ind.) – Governor Holcomb’s latest European trade mission will try to leverage Indy’s motorsports heritage into high-tech investment. Holcomb leaves Sunday for his second European trip in four weeks. On the last full day of the weeklong trip,...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Zionsville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Zionsville, IN
Sports
InsideHook

Want Faster Electric Car Charging? NASA Is Working on It.

When the Wall Street Journal looked at the current state of solid-state batteries last year, a source said it could be close to a decade before the potentially revolutionary electric-car technology was ready for mass production. This month, Nissan announced a more optimistic outlook. On April 7, the Japanese automaker...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Electric Cars#Monaco Eprix#Vehicles#European#Indy#Monte Carlo#The Monaco Eprix#Rolls Royce#Saab
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

Indianapolis woman captures fox family on backyard camera

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 2,000 feet from I-465, an Indianapolis woman is enjoying her little patch of nature. Cindy Kelly says she has seen animals ranging from squirrels to coyotes behind her Nora home. She has put up a Ring camera in the backyard to capture some of these going-ons. “We both have Ring cameras, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CarBuzz.com

The Future Of Electric Jeeps And Chryslers Looks Promising

If you don't have a good battery pack, your EV is pretty much dead in the water. Range anxiety is known to be one of the biggest deterrents for consumers who are still reluctant to make the switch from internal combustion engines. Despite this, manufacturers such as BMW don't think that a massive range figure is all too important when it comes to daily driving an electric car.
CARS
WEHT/WTVW

Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved. The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WIBC.com

“It’s coming.”: Where Indiana Is On Pot On The Eve Of 4/20

STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker’s favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Electric Truck, Split EV, Folgore & More: Top EV News Mar 25, 2022

Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about GM and Canada, Japan, Atlanta, Kodiak Robotics, and more. Check it out here. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy