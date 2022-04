HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Repairs are set to begin on two popular piers in Hancock County damaged by Hurricane Zeta. The Washington Street Pier needs all new decking and rails. Most of the pilings are in good shape but a few need to be replaced. Flow-through decking will be used to make the pier stand up better to future storms.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO