Sublette County, WY

WATCH: Wyoming Teacher Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

By Zach Spadt
 23 hours ago
A Sublette County School District teacher was dismissed last week for allegations of misconduct. The school district employee, identified as David Shaw, reportedly appeared in a video in San Diego. In the video, the cameraperson confronts Shaw for allegedly attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy through the...

