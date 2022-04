HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday. The call came into authorities just after 5am after a car went off the roadway and into the median, striking a tree. It happened in the westbound lane at mile marker 7, which is in between the exits for Bay St. Louis and Stennis Space Center.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO