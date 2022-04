NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in Raintree Village in Hermitage on Monday evening. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire was contained to one unit. NFD says that it happened shortly after 6:30 pm. One man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and remains in critical condition. Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

