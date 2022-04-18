Max Stassi starting behind plate Monday for Angels

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Boston's southpaw. Jorge Polanco is covering second base and the leadoff role in place of Arraez. Ryan Jeffers is entering the lineup to bat eighth and play designated hitter. Gio Urshela is starting on third base again and batting fifth.
The Houston Astros did not list Jeremy Pena in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pena will take a seat Sunday as the Astros roll with Aledmys Diaz at shortstop. Diaz will bat seventh in the rotation. Pena has had a fantastic start to his rookie season,...
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Dickerson is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
It took a few games, but Shohei Ohtani is back to looking like the 2021 AL MVP at the plate (and that’s putting aside his pitching excellence!). Ohtani cranked two dingers (including one on the game’s opening pitch) on Friday against the Texas Rangers, and he’s hit another blast in the eighth inning against the Rangers on Saturday.
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Betts will sit on Saturday night after Chris Taylor was moved to right, Gavin Lux was shifted to left, Max Muncy was picked as Los Angeles' second baseman, and Edwin Rios was named as today's designated hitter.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wendle is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Our models project Wendle for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home run, 0.4 RBI and 8.7...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bemboom is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Bemboom for 6.0 points, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Baltimore Orioles infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Owings is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 10 plate appearances this season, Owings has a .300 OPS with 1 run.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Urias is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Urias for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field while batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Mullins for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel points.
The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
