Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s ex demands she pay him $125K in back child support & $20K in lawyer fees in nasty custody war

By Jessica Finn
 23 hours ago

TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's ex has demanded that she pay him $125,000 in back child support plus another $20,000 in lawyer fees, as well as regular weekly child support as well.

The demands were revealed during Amber, 31, and Andrew Glennon's two-day court hearing ahead of a judge ruling on the final custody arrangement for their 3-year-old son James, The Sun can exclusively report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvaGL_0fCpDsMa00
Teen Mom Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon is asking for back child support and attorney fees Credit: Mega
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnIR2_0fCpDsMa00
Beyond monthly child support, Andrew wants Amber to pay $145,000 in arrears & fees Credit: MTV

During Andrew's testimony, his attorney went over a breakdown of what he believes he is owed in child support dating back to July 9 of 2019.

Based on the child support worksheets he and his attorney submitted, Andrew, 37 is asking Amber to pay $125,198 in back child support.

He would like the Teen Mom OG star to pay "$1,000 per month toward her arrearage until it's satisfied, so that would be $250 per week."

Additionally, he is asking for the MTV notable to pay his attorney fees which total $20,000 and for her to reimburse that in the next 30 days. The hearing was on March 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uCDW_0fCpDsMa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0ccG_0fCpDsMa00

Andrew, who is also petitioning the court to be allowed to relocate with James to California, wants Amber to pay her own expenses to travel from Indiana to his home state should they be allowed to leave.

He is also asking that Amber pay child support in the amount of $1,287 per week on top of the arrears and his attorney fees.

UGLY ALLEGATIONS

During the contentious hearing, the father of one was accused by fans of selling a meet-and-greet with their son, to top donors to a GoFundMe he set up to create a trivia card game.

He allegedly offered a fan a chance to meet him and their son if they donated $10,000 to the project called Preggie Brain.

ANDREW'S PLAN

Andrew currently lives with their son in a home Amber owns in Indiana, while she is living in a rental nearby.

During his testimony, Andrew was asked about the proposed parenting time schedule for Amber.

He said he would allow her visitation: " Three every month, three times a month for 10 hours at a time."

He also asked for no overnights, and that her parenting time be applied only in California.

During the hearing, Amber's ex also testified that he was unable to find a job in Indiana, but that he had three job offers on the table in California.

There was one real estate job offer, and the other two offers were sales-based, which were submitted to the court as evidence.

During the cross-examination, Andrew admitted that he had not taken his real estate exam yet.

CUSTODY WAR

Amber has been embroiled in a heated custody battle with Andrew over their toddler son for years.

In addition to fights over money and visitation time, Andrew has forbidden Amber from featuring James on her MTV reality show, claiming the little one has a right to privacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCpDsMa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCpDsMa00

Andrew was granted primary physical custody of James after Amber was arrested for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend in July 2019.

The exes currently share joint legal custody, allowing the TV star three unsupervised visits a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDAKK_0fCpDsMa00
Amber and Andrew have been battling for custody of son James since 2019 Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zGLX_0fCpDsMa00
Amber also shares daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley Credit: Instagram/realamberlportwood1__

IN THIS ARTICLE
