Denny’s offers all you can eat for $7 – see what’s on the menu

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vdp51_0fCpDjfH00

AS consumers manage rising inflation and high costs, some brands have pledged to keep prices affordable for shoppers.

Denny's, the fast-casual family dining restaurant, announced an offer, through the spring, to that end.

For a limited time only, the restaurant chain is offering an all-you-can-eat breakfast meal for just $6.99.

The "Endless Breakfast" menu extends to pancakes, eggs, and hash browns.

And for an extra 99 cents, customers can add two pieces of bacon or sausages to their plates.

The bacon and sausage are not bottomless, though, and will cost 99 cents per serving.

At $8 per plate with the meat option, Denny's Endless Breakfast would be a good deal even if it wasn't all you can eat.

Denny's breakfast menu typically offers plenty of value for diners from the $7.99 Grand Slam to the $2, $4, $6, and $8 options on the value menu.

But the breakfast chain rolled out this deal in particular as a response to rising prices nationwide.

"As inflation is on everyone's minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal," Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said.

"Now, Denny's is one of the only places you can fill up and leave knowing you got the most for your money."

Endless Breakfast is only available for customers dining in at Denny's.

Note that in some states the endless meal will cost $8.99 and $1.49 to add bacon or sausage.

You may want to check with your local Denny's to confirm the price before you sit down to feast.

Denny's has nearly 1,600 locations in the US, so most consumers shouldn't have a problem finding an Endless Breakfast near them.

The promotion runs until June 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCpDjfH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCpDjfH00

Denny's is also one of the many restaurants that offers free food on your birthday, and The Sun compiled a list of our favorites.

And for more savings on meals, we broke down seven mistakes shoppers make at the grocery store, and how much they cost.

