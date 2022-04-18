ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles boys lacrosse absorbs OT loss to Fayetteville-Manlius

By Phil Blackwell
 23 hours ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Off to a 3-1 start, the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team had its lone blemish in an April 7 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy, and nearly made up for it with a big win a week later.

Hosting Fayetteville-Manlius at Hyatt Stadium, the Lakers had a fourth-quarter lead, only to surrender it and lose, 11-10, in overtime to the Hornets.

Skaneateles steadily built a 9-6 advantage through three quarters, led by Colin Morrissey, who had four goals and one assist as Ethan Hunt scored twice and Grayson Brunelle had a goal and two assists.

F-M fought back, though, tying it 10-10 by the end of regulation and then winning it on an OT goal by Louis Cogliandro, assisted by T.J. Conley. This negated a fine effort by Luke Renaud, who finished with 16 saves.

Back on Monday, the Lakers hosted Geneva and, with another second-half comeback, claimed a 10-6 victory.

Geneva jumped out 4-1 in the first quarter, but could not pull further away. Skaneateles then used a 4-0 push through the third quarter to move out in front, 6-5, leading to a getaway in the final period.

Brunelle, Hunt and Morrissey each finished with three-goal hat tricks. Sean Kerwick also scored, with Charlie Carbonaro earning two assists and Dom Caraccio a single assist. Renaud nearly got a shutout in the second half and finished with 10 saves.

Marcellus played last Tuesday against Holland Patent and. Improving to 4-1 on the season, was able to earn a 19-10 win over the Golden Knights.

Adam Rayfield amassed four goals and two assists. Nick Rayfield and Marcus Darminio each scored three times, with Doryn LeClair getting four assists as he and Brady Hubbard both got two goals. Sam Barney had three assists as single goals went to Jimmy Cox, Rory Wiley, Jacob Kermes and Donovan Fraher.

A 21-5 win over Central Square followed on Thursday afternoon, the Mustangs seeing LeClair reach double digits in points thanks to his four goals and six assists.

Fraher scored five times, adding an assist, while Adam Rayfield had four goals and two assists. Chris Doshna got three goals, while Darminio, Cox, Barney and Nick Rayfield each had one goal and one assist. Jeff Lantry also had a goal.

Westhill prevailed 12-6 over New Hartford last Tuesday as Luke Gilmartin had five goals and two assists. Close behind him, Kyle Rosenberger scored four times and added an assist as Brian Allen got two goals and Owen Etoll a single goal.

A 13-3 win over West Genesee followed on Saturday afternoon, with Rosenberger getting four goals and one assist. Gilmartin scored three times as Kyle MacCaull and Emmet Starowicz each got two goals, MacCaull adding two assists.

Jordan-Elbridge hosted Chittenango last Tuesday night, and both offenses flourished in this game, though the Eagles had to settle for a 19-14 defeat to the Bears.

Wade Brunelle (five goals, one assist) and Wyatt Mullen (four goals, one assist) led the J-E attack. Nixon Karcz had two goals as Nick Long had a goal and two assists. Wyatt Werth, Joe LaFluer and Thomas Long also had assists as Brandon Barnard led Chittenango with seven goals and three assists.

J-E lost Thursday to CBA 16-3, with Brunelle getting two goals and Werth earning the other goal. Seamus Nicholson, Joey Papa and Andrew Kohlbrenner led the Brothers, each getting three goals and one assist.

