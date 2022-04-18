ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Launches New Webpage to Connect Residents with Assistance Programs, Resources

April 18, 2022 — Today the City launched Supporting South Bend, a webpage dedicated to connecting residents with local, state, and federal assistance, benefits, and other resources. The page displays information about each resource, eligibility requirements, and a link to the application.

“This webpage and the partnership with Community Prime LLP are part of a broader strategy of helping to reduce barriers to access for local resources,” said Deputy Director of Community Investment, Caleb Bauer, “We’re thankful for the work I&T and our Economic Engagement and Empowerment teams have done to help residents connect with programs that they might not have been aware of.”

The City has partnered with Community Prime LLP to do door-to-door outreach in South Bend neighborhoods starting this month. They will provide residents with information at their doorsteps on programs and benefits that they may be eligible for, including the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), two programs with fast-approaching deadlines of May 16th, 2022.

“My team is excited to get the word out about all the programs available to residents,” said Blu Casey, CEO of Community Prime LLP. “These assistance programs make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

The Community Prime team will also provide information on South Bend’s Utility Assistance Program (UAP) and will be able to sign up eligible residents. UAP is an income-based program that provides assistance to residents who struggle to pay their city utility bill.

The new web page can be found at southbendin.gov/support.

