Baltimore County police identify detectives who shot man in Dundalk; victim still unnamed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police fired the department’s recently hired chief of fiscal services because he is a “person of interest” in a homicide, Police Chief Michael Harrison confirmed Wednesday. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the official’s identity as Dana Hayes. Harrison clarified Hayes is not a suspect in the case and did not have a warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed Wednesday, the commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Harrison says that BPD’s chief of fiscal services has been terminated and is a person of interest in a homicide investigation @wjz pic.twitter.com/DiF6emLXSs — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) April 20, 2022 Hayes is listed on the city’s gun offender registry, which tracks residents who’ve been convicted of at least one gun-related offense — a detail that was missed in a background check, Harrison said. “We’re correcting that as we speak,” he said. Hayes was added to the registry in 2019, according to the city’s Open Baltimore data portal. There is not a corresponding record of a conviction on Maryland Case Search.

