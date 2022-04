Puebloans who use the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado's drive-thru food distribution on Wednesday can get there using a free bus operated by Pueblo Transit. The bus will pick up riders from the Downtown Transit Center at 10:30 a.m. and drive to the Praise Assembly of God Church where the distribution is taking place, before returning to the transit center to pick up more food bank users.

