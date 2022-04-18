ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Cicero-North Syracuse baseball rips through early-season foes

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhURq_0fCpBtJj00

It only figures that the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool baseball teams would open their SCAC Metro division schedules against one another on Tuesday, renewing their long-time rivalry.

They did so off very different experiences during the April school break, with the Warriors taking its traditional trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as the Northstars stayed at home and played twice.

Already with an April 5 win over Westhill in the books, C-NS turned to face Ithaca last Monday at Onondaga Community College and rolled to a 15-0 victory over the Little Red.

The Northstars scored in every inning except the fourth, jumping out to a 7-0 advantage by the end of the second and then putting together a five-run fifth.

Corey Cartier’s home run was the game’s biggest blow, as he joined Logan Karowski and Grayson Giddings with two RBIs apiece. Mike Rockwell drove in three runs as single RBIs went to Battista Wood, Nick Klamm, Anthony Testa and Jake Lukasiewicz.

Three pitchers combined to hold Ithaca to six hits and kept them off the scoreboard, Sam Shaw going four innings and striking out seven to go with five combined strikeouts from Ben Freeman and Casey Gunnip.

Keeping it up on Wednesday afternoon, C-NS hammered Rome Free Academy 15-2, gaining an early 4-0 advantage and then pulling further away with an eight-run outburst in the fifth.

Bryce Zicaro belted a home run, added two other hits and got three RBIs to go with his six solid innings on the mound where he struck out 10 and limited the Black Knights to one hit. Klamm also had three hits and three RBIs as King and Rockwell both drove in a pair of runs.

C-NS faced East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday and rolled to a 10-1 victory, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first to gain control as Testa singled twice and earned five RBIs. Rockwell scored three runs and Luksaiewicz added three RBIs as Gunnip and Wood combined to hold the Spartans to two hits.

Liverpool, meanwhile, split its first two games at Myrtle Beach. Against West Forsyth (Georgia), the Warriors lost, 6-5, despite a Charles Anthony home run as he and Jack Hoppe both had two hits and two RBIs. Chris Baker scored twice as Nate Benjamin and Aidan Blincoe split pitching duties.

It turned around when Liverpool defeated Wakefield 10-5 in a game where it trailed, 4-3, before scoring three times in the sixth and four times in the seventh, Baker getting the win in relief of Noah Klasen.

Andrew Contos, with three hits, paced an attack where Dillon Murphy, Dylan Hogarth, Tyler Vivacqua and Sam Michalak each scored two runs. Benjamin, Baker and Lance Phillips had one RBI apiece.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys lacrosse opens with rout of Cortland

CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Georgia State
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Eagle Newspapers

Wins by lacrosse Wildcats, Lakers part of opening weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What started with a dramatic overtime win by over Westhill in girls lacrosse continued with several other area girls and boys sides finding various amounts of success. WG’s girls found itself in yet another tense battle at South Jefferson two nights later and, in the...
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Joe Sindoni named new Liverpool football head coach

LIVERPOOL – With a rich and deep history that includes championships and sending waves of players to the professional and college ranks, Liverpool football was an attractive position for any potential head coach. What the Warriors got was someone who knows quite well what it’s like to reach the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys track finds wins at Westhill meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Some of the area’s high school track and field teams would find themselves in competition early during the week of the April school break. Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy both had strong performances during Tuesday’s Westhill Spring Break Invitational. It included Alex Martinez...
JAMESVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Freeman
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles boys tennis rolls to 2-0 start

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A long-time rivalry marked the opening of the area high school boys tennis season as Skaneateles took on Marcellus last Tuesday afternoon, and the Lakers got the best of it, taking a 4-1 decision. Sweeping all three singles matches, Skaneateles saw Jake Salzhauer rally past...
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#The Cicero North Syracuse#Scac Metro#Warriors#Eagle News Online#Rome Free Academy
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt, CBA boys tennis roll to season-opening wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A stretch of dry, warm early-April weather gave a group of area high school boys tennis teams the chance to take part in season-opening league matches. Jamesville-DeWitt went 10-0 a season ago and swept to league and Section III honors. Now the Red Rams set out again and started with a 7-0 shutout over the Auburn Maroons.
TENNIS
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus softball splits pair of games in Myrtle Beach

The April school break saw the Marcellus softball team test itself against elite competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this after seeing two early-season games postponed by bad weather. In its first game there after a pair of scrimmages, the Mustangs lost, 5-4, to Chesterfield, nearly rallying from a 5-0 deficit as it pulled within […]
MARCELLUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one in area high school boys lacrosse had done as well as Christian Brothers Academy, thanks to big wins over West Genesee and Skaneateles. Looking for more, the Brothers got it Thursday with a 16-3 romp over Jordan-Elbridge where it did all of the damage in the first half, sprinting […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Voters approve Phase II Capital Project

CAZENOVIA — On March 30, more than two thousand residents of the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) flocked to the polls to cast their votes on the district’s $10,713,319 Phase II Capital Project. According to the district, the project is intended to address equity, infrastructure and program needs...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy