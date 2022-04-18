Sidney business shut down following human trafficking investigation

Oasis Spa

SIDNEY — A Sidney business has shut down following a human trafficking investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the sheriff’s office received a tip last year about potential human trafficking at Oasis Spa located in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

The sheriff’s office had been watching the business since September, Frye said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office got a search warrant approved and raided the business.

Frye says a woman and a man were found inside of the business, and the woman appeared to be living there.

Both the woman and the man were released without charges.

The business has since been shut down by the sheriff’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group