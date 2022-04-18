ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney business shut down following human trafficking investigation

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtzzI_0fCpBeK400
Oasis Spa

SIDNEY — A Sidney business has shut down following a human trafficking investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, the sheriff’s office received a tip last year about potential human trafficking at Oasis Spa located in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

The sheriff’s office had been watching the business since September, Frye said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office got a search warrant approved and raided the business.

Frye says a woman and a man were found inside of the business, and the woman appeared to be living there.

Both the woman and the man were released without charges.

The business has since been shut down by the sheriff’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Sheriff#Cox Media Group
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Another brother of suspended Yorktown officer arrested

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown police officer who’s suspended without pay for failing to properly investigate a crime involving one brother became involved in another crime involving a different brother. Last month, Officer Blake Barnard was suspended without pay for six months after being accused of failing to do any paperwork or interview victims in […]
YORKTOWN, IN
WKRC

Police identify 2 men killed in Mt. Airy crash

MT. AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified two men who were killed in a crash on Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mount Airy Forest around 5 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 46-year-old Micah Pitts was driving south in a 3-wheeled Polaris Slingshot when...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy