Dundalk, MD

6 people in police custody in connection with fatal stabbing outside Dundalk restaurant last year

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. — Rosario Valenti was attacked and killed outside a Dundalk restaurant last year. Monday's big break in the case brings some relief to a nightmare experience, the family said. "He was a carpenter and a good friend to many. He was also very well-known and respected...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 6

The Wise guy
2d ago

Somethings going on here that’s not being touched upon especially where that happened that you sure this guy did not owe a drug debt Or gambling debt? I am sorry to hear about it and I can see the sun is tore up about it but there’s more to the picture of that meets the eye

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Voice

Six Suspects Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Tony Valenti: Police

Baltimore County Police have arrested six suspects in connection to the 2021 homicide of Rosario "Tony" Valenti, the department said on Monday, April 18. The suspects are being held without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, the department said. The suspects include Edward Glaze, Brandon Vogelsang, Brian Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hamrick, Eugene Epkins and Jessica Cruz.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Popular Little Italy Restaurant Manager Was Killed By Man On Robbery Spree, Charging Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday. Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. According to charging documents, Wise was on an armed robbery spree in Fells Point when he tried to rob Patterson and ended up shooting him. Samuel Wise, 22 Officers responded after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
