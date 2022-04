In a post on Instagram, Mickie James spoke out about the negative reaction to a photo she took with a fan at a GAW TV party. The two posed as if they were going to prom together. However, the photo drew criticism due to how uncomfortable James allegedly looks (she noted she was uncomfortable, but for other reasons). Many fans tore down the man in the photo, and James jumped to his defense. She said she not only agreed to the photo, but it was her idea, and the man is a loyal fan who has donated a lot of money to the charities supported by GAW.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO