FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Mikota, Jr., 85, passed peacefully into our Lord’s arms while holding the hands of his wife of 59 years. The first of three children, Joseph was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania during the depression to Joseph and Cecelia (Markosich) Mikota; “Joey” so lovingly referred to by his two surviving sisters, Caroline (Hopkins) and Frances.

FARRELL, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO