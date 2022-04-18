ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Grant County Sheriff’s Office warns against scammers

By Kyle Jones
 23 hours ago

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after an increase in fraud and scam complaints.

Officials said the majority of these scams involve pre-paid gift cards to area department stores and online retailers. Sheriff’s officials said no legitimate business will ever ask you to satisfy any debt by using a pre-paid gift card . Family members are also asked to help educate vulnerable adults about potential scams.

Sheriff’s officials also said they received four other recent scam complaints.

In one instance, a woman was called saying she had received a senior citizen beneficiary award of $250,000. The caller said that all she needed to do was provide proof of identity, a claimant card, and 1% of the award to claim it.

In a second incident, a person claiming to be a Grant County Sheriff’s Office captain called sex offenders, advising them that they need to provide a DNA and writing sample. Another person reported that they were called about winning $750,000, but in order to claim the prize, they would need to pay $500 in taxes using gift cards.

A fourth person reported that their elderly father received a letter from Homeserve USA Repair Management Corp about service line coverage. The man spoke to the company over the phone and agreed to pay $116.36 for coverage. The man’s son heard about the call and immediately contacted his father’s bank to freeze his account.

