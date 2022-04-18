ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose-Hulman to practice ‘Green Chemistry’

By Brandyn Benter
 23 hours ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local college is making a commitment to help build a sustainable future while giving its students a new learning experience.

Rose-Hulman announced Monday that its department of Chemistry and Biochemistry has adopted a new “Green Chemistry” commitment.

It will incorporate green chemistry theory and practices into its classes. With the goal of reducing or eliminating hazardous substances, and making chemical processes safer.

With the announcement, Rose becomes the first higher education institution in Indiana to adopt the commitment. The group Beyond Benign organized the effort which has been adopted by about 50 other colleges and universities across the country.

Rose says it comes at a good time as the institute opened a new chemistry and biochemistry lab in its new academic building last fall.

