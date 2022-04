Spring is springing and cases are very low. Dunn County is now down into the Moderate level of community *transmission*, which was CDC's *old* and conservative threshold for when masks were no longer recommended indoors. We've been at a low Community *Level* (Green) for several weeks now. Remember, the change is prompted by the fact that our current variant, Omicron, is less severe (and that we finally have some better therapeutics), so we are a bit less concerned about overall cases / transmission and instead focus more on severe illness/hospitalizations and preserving medical capacity.

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO