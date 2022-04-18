Cleveland Taco Week returns in May, bringing back $2 tacos

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And the upcoming Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out once again.

Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses … is your mouth watering yet? The event offers you a way to cheaply try out tacos of many kinds for just $2 a piece at participating local restaurants from May 9-15. However, customers are required to order at least three tacos.

Participating restaurants, so far, are as follows:

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Barrio

Blue Habanero

Cafe Avalaun

Hail Mary’s Food and Drink

O’Toole’s Tavern and Gallery

Twisted Taino

Expect more restaurants to be announced as the event nears.

The week, back for the third time, is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and the recent Cleveland Mac & Cheese Week. While everyone is allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.

During the week, participants can get their events passports (which aren’t available yet) stamped every time they hit up a restaurant. Get at least four stamps and you can enter to win more than $250 in gift cards.

Find out more about the taco-themed week right here , because, as event organizers put it, “Taco Tuesday isn’t enough.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.