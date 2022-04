PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are looking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times. On Thursday, April 14 around 11:49 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police the wounds were non-life-threatening.

