Summerfest app download scores free ticket for first 10,000 fans

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first 10,000 fans to download the official Summerfest app will score a free weekday ticket to the Milwaukee music festival. Summerfest organizers revealed Monday that...

Q 105.7

Win On the App Weekend! Enter Here to Win Free Beer & Hot Wings Tickets!

Welcome to the Q1057 and !035 Win on the App Weekend! Enter below for the chance to win tickets to see Free Beer & Hot Wings right here in the Capital Region!. You listen to Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show on the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station every weekday morning from 5a-10a and the 'Best Of' show Saturday mornings from 6a-10a. On Friday April 1st you will have the chance to see them in Troy!
TROY, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
Pitchfork

Watch Arcade Fire Perform WE Songs, Thank Pearl Jam at Coachella 2022

Just yesterday, Arcade Fire were announced as a surprise addition to the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The band took the stage at the Mojave Tent on Friday night; after briefly stopping the performance at the beginning to direct attention to a medical emergency in the crowd, Arcade Fire played tracks from their upcoming album WE as well as fan favorites “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” “Ready to Start,” “The Suburbs,” and “Wake Up.” Win Butler also thanked Pearl Jam, whose decision to boycott Ticketmaster in 1993 ultimately led to the creation of Coachella. Watch highlights from Arcade Fire’s set below and follow all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC

