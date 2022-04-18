Summerfest app download scores free ticket for first 10,000 fans

Just yesterday, Arcade Fire were announced as a surprise addition to the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The band took the stage at the Mojave Tent on Friday night; after briefly stopping the performance at the beginning to direct attention to a medical emergency in the crowd, Arcade Fire played tracks from their upcoming album WE as well as fan favorites “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” “Ready to Start,” “The Suburbs,” and “Wake Up.” Win Butler also thanked Pearl Jam, whose decision to boycott Ticketmaster in 1993 ultimately led to the creation of Coachella. Watch highlights from Arcade Fire’s set below and follow all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
