“You know what,” Dillian Whyte says with a little smile on a tranquil Saturday afternoon in Portugal, “if you’re going to swim in shark-infested waters, you need to prepare yourself mentally and physically.” We are a week away from the world heavyweight championship fight on 23 April, when Whyte will try to rip Tyson Fury’s titles away from him at Wembley Stadium. Fury is a 6ft 9in (2m 5cm) giant who weighs 20 stone (127kg) and has considerable skill, power and resilience. His first professional bout was in 2008 and he remains undefeated after 32 fights. Fury is also a force of nature and a great world champion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO