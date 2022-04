Over the past week, Kim Kardashian took us on a trip down memory lane. The social media star wore a look that was the spitting image of Carmen Electra’s Stephen Sprouse optical illusion dress from the 1998 MTV Movie Awards. The white T-shaped dress appeared to float on her body, but in reality, it was fastened at the back by an invisible plastic strap. Kardashian posed in an Instagram slide wearing the piece with the caption: “Love me for me, ok?” (Fun fact: Electra once told Vogue that the dress had gotten her on all the worst dressed lists at the time.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO