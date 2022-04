BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s life sciences sector has received another economic booster shot with a more than $350 million investment from New Jersey-based Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT). The biopharma company says it will grow operations at its manufacturing campus in Bloomington and hire more than 1,000 new employees over the next several years. The company says the new investment will allow it to expand its drug product manufacturing and vial-filling capabilities.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO