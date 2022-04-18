Cybersecurity experts warn ransomware attacks targeting small businesses

BOSTON (CBS) – President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next escalation could be a direct cyberattack against the United States. So how can individuals and businesses protect themselves against the possibility?
“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential,” President Biden said this week. “And it’s coming.”
John Hammond, a threat analyst for Huntress Labs, told CBS News Boston that the comments are “a bit of a scare,” but said it’s a critical message to get across.
“This doesn’t come as quite a surprise, but it is in my mind a good thing to see this proactive messaging,” Hammond...
Comments / 0