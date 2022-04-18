ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cybersecurity experts warn ransomware attacks targeting small businesses

Fox 59
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRansomware attacks are on the rise, according to the FBI's Internet...

fox59.com

ZDNet

FBI warning: These hackers are targeting developers and DevOps teams to break into crypto firms

The US government has detailed how North Korean state-sponsored attackers have been hacking cryptocurrency firms using phishing, malware and exploits to steal funds and initiate fraudulent blockchain transactions. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the U.S. Treasury Department (Treasury) have issued a...
TechRadar

NRA confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has finally confirmed it suffered a ransomware attack last October. The NRA’s political action committee (PAC) filed a report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), earlier this month to confirm the attack, claiming it was the reason why the organization couldn’t report some of the donations it had received at the time.
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
WRAL

Cybersecurity experts recommend businesses take action against fraud

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cybersecurity experts recommend businesses take action against fraud. Steve Cobb, Chief Information Security Officer at One Source, says ransomware gangs are more active now, because...
CBS Boston

What Can Businesses And Individuals Do To Prevent Cyberattacks?

BOSTON (CBS) – President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next escalation could be a direct cyberattack against the United States. So how can individuals and businesses protect themselves against the possibility? “The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential,” President Biden said this week. “And it’s coming.” John Hammond, a threat analyst for Huntress Labs, told CBS News Boston that the comments are “a bit of a scare,” but said it’s a critical message to get across. “This doesn’t come as quite a surprise, but it is in my mind a good thing to see this proactive messaging,” Hammond...
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

Over 8 Million Customers Affected by Cash App Investing Security Breach

Cash App Investing is the latest brokerage or crypto exchange to lose customer data. Cash App Investing reported a data breach that impacted 8.2 million users. Cash App is contacting affected users, and no passwords, bank account information, or Social Security numbers were accessed. If you think your data has...
US News and World Report

5 Top Crypto Scams to Watch in 2022

Cryptocurrency crime soared 79% and hit an all-time high in 2021, with bad actors illicitly pilfering $14 billion in funds last year, according to Chainalysis. Crypto scams easily accounted for the biggest chunk of that total, while stolen funds, mostly taken from cryptocurrency businesses, were the second-leading cause of loss.
TechRadar

IT leaders troubled by security vulnerability lag in cloud

Cloud adoption has delivered a raft of benefits for organizations, not least during the pandemic when companies needed the flexibility and agility of public, private, and hybrid clouds to support their operations. Cloud services enabled businesses to maintain remote operations during the Covid-lockdown, and are now driving the continuing shift to hybrid working.
Reason.com

Europe Targets Self-Hosted Bitcoin Wallets—and Financial Privacy

As inflation and economic disruption increase around the world, ostensibly stable governments look to increase controls on cryptocurrency. In particular, states loathe what they call "unhosted wallets," meaning cryptocurrency that is totally owned and maintained by an individual, as opposed to a regulated business that they can control. The European...
Reader's Digest

How to Spot a Fake QR Code and Avoid Getting Scammed

As a way to reduce contact during the pandemic, businesses put QR codes to good use, enabling people to safely order food, pay for parking, redeem offers, and more, all without risking COVID-19 transmission. These codes quickly integrated into our daily lives—and scammers noticed. They began positioning a fake QR code in places QR codes were used legitimately, making it hard to know which ones to trust.
Hackernoon

Protect Your Crypto Wallets With InfoSec - The Three-Tier Wallet System and Crypto-Hygiene

Cryptocurrencies are never kept in a specific location or have a physical form. Public and private keys act as the basis of crypto wallets: The public key is primarily your wallet address. The private key is your digital identity to the cryptocurrency market, and anyone who gets hold of this can perform fraudulent transactions or steal your crypto coins. The multi-Tier Wallet system and Crypto Hygiene are measures leveraging cybersecurity in crypto assets protection.
TechCrunch

North Korean hackers are targeting blockchain companies with malicious crypto-stealing apps

In a joint advisory issued on Monday, the FBI, CISA and the U.S. Treasury said they had observed the North Korean-backed threat actors targeting a variety of organizations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, including crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency trading companies, venture capital funds that have invested in cryptocurrency and individuals known to hold large amounts of cryptocurrency or valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn video games.
pymnts

Visa Says It Will Take New Actions to Fight Cybercrime

Visa wrote in a blog that digital payments have become more important, with a level of reliability and speed, so the company has taken more of a responsibility to fight fraud and keep transactions secure. The digital adoption has increased in multitudes since the pandemic, but there have been pitfalls...
TechRadar

T-Mobile tried to buy stolen customer data back, but failed

After falling victim to a data breach last year, the US telecom T-Mobile hired a third-party which tried to buy back the company’s stolen data before it could be widely distributed online. As reported by Motherboard, the plan was ultimately unsuccessful as the cybercriminals responsible continued to sell the...
