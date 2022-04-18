ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shooting at an after-hours event leads to a homicide three weekends in a row in Indy

By Jesse Wells
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in the last three weekends, a shooting at an after-hours event led to death in Indianapolis, and police admit the violence reflects a deadly trend this year. An argument just after midnight on Easter Sunday spilled out from the second floor banquet...

FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

'Didn't even make his 2nd birthday': Louisville toddler dies, cause of death under investigation by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
WLKY.com

Police: Person dies after jumping from overpass onto I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noon update: All lanes are back open. All lanes are blocked on the westbound side of Interstate 264 at Breckinridge Lane in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a witness reported that someone jumped from the overpass. They were pronounced dead at the scene. It happened...
LOUISVILLE, KY

