CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo announced the completion of the district’s new strategic plan for 2022-27 at the school board's meeting Monday. Educators, families and students in the community have been working with the administration throughout the past year to develop the three pillars of student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment. The framework is designed to create a pathway to the overarching goal of elevating students and their futures, Crespo said. ...

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 7 MINUTES AGO