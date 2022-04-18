Huey Magoo’s restaurant opens in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The grand opening of the new Huey Magoo’s restaurant was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearl Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The restaurant is located at 210 Bass Pro Drive in Pearl, next to the Outlets of Mississippi. Chicken tenders, sandwiches, wraps, salads, cookies, house-made kettle chips and more are available on the menu.

Huey Magoo’s will be open every day of the week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.