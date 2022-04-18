ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Huey Magoo’s restaurant opens in Pearl

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 22 hours ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The grand opening of the new Huey Magoo’s restaurant was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearl Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Severe weather hampers tornado recovery in Edwards

The restaurant is located at 210 Bass Pro Drive in Pearl, next to the Outlets of Mississippi. Chicken tenders, sandwiches, wraps, salads, cookies, house-made kettle chips and more are available on the menu.

Huey Magoo’s will be open every day of the week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

