Miami, FL

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Listed as questionable

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Dedmon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta....

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat torment Hawks’ Trae Young, without even using their Young-stopper

To put the Miami Heat’s variety and depth of defenders into perspective, consider that Erik Spoelstra’s team in Sunday’s 115-91 playoff-opening victory at FTX Arena was able to contain Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young without even utilizing their Young-stopper. Cast in that role during the regular season, as recently as the teams’ meeting a week ago Friday, Caleb Martin this time was reduced to ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Bam Adebayo (quad) questionable for Tuesday

The Miami Heat have listed center Bam Adebayo (quad contusion) as questionable for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo returned from the league's health protocols for the team's first game of the playoffs, but totaled just 22 fantasy points in his return after a week away from the court. He's now questionable for tomorrow's game with a quad contusion.
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) probable for Hawks Tuesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bogdanovic appears to be ready to rumble for Tuesday's game against the Heat as the Hawks look to even the score in Game 2. He played through his ankle injury in Game 1, but did not sink any of his eight field goal attempts in that game.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Atlanta Hawks: 3 bold predictions for first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Heat

After surprisingly reaching the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals last season, the eyeballs were on the Atlanta Hawks to build on their fantastic run and possibly elevate their play the following year. That was not the case as Atlanta plummeted down the standings and finished as the ninth seed of the conference. With the play-in tournament in place, it gave the Hawks an opportunity to advance to the playoffs by winning two successive games and moving forward to compete with the Miami Heat in a seven-game series.
ATLANTA, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: As simple as Heat doing what they do, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 115-91 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks: — First, there has to be the perspective of the Hawks doing this on a 39-hour turnaround, after closing out the play-in round Friday night in Cleveland. — But that is only part of it. — The bigger part is no Clint Capela. — Which cuts them down to size. — Yes, the Hawks had John Collins ...
MIAMI, FL

