Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Listed as questionable

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
To put the Miami Heat’s variety and depth of defenders into perspective, consider that Erik Spoelstra’s team in Sunday’s 115-91 playoff-opening victory at FTX Arena was able to contain Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young without even utilizing their Young-stopper. Cast in that role during the regular season, as recently as the teams’ meeting a week ago Friday, Caleb Martin this time was reduced to ...
The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
The Chicago Bulls fell short in their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, losing by a score of 93-86. Though they were able to keep it close with the Bucks for much of the game, the Bulls were outplayed in the final minutes of the contest, and the Bucks managed to pull away.
A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
The Miami Heat have listed center Bam Adebayo (quad contusion) as questionable for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo returned from the league's health protocols for the team's first game of the playoffs, but totaled just 22 fantasy points in his return after a week away from the court. He's now questionable for tomorrow's game with a quad contusion.
The No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks (0-1) continue their first-round playoff series with the No. 1 seed Miami Heat (1-0) Tuesday at the FTX Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Heat odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
MIAMI -- The Heat's defense might have suffocated Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young all game in Sunday's 115-91 Game 1 win of their first-round series, but the East's No. 1 seed knows it can't expect Young and the eighth-seeded Hawks to go quietly. "He's going to score the ball," Heat...
Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
The Miami Heat have listed five players as questionable, including star big man Bam Adebayo, for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo is listed as questionable with a quadriceps contusion, joining Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker. Guard Gabe Vincent is listed as probable with a toe contusion.
The Denver Nuggets are staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets were never favorite to qualify to the second round due to the injuries that have plagued the roster, they look way off the mark in their first two games against the Warriors.
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bogdanovic appears to be ready to rumble for Tuesday's game against the Heat as the Hawks look to even the score in Game 2. He played through his ankle injury in Game 1, but did not sink any of his eight field goal attempts in that game.
After surprisingly reaching the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals last season, the eyeballs were on the Atlanta Hawks to build on their fantastic run and possibly elevate their play the following year. That was not the case as Atlanta plummeted down the standings and finished as the ninth seed of the conference. With the play-in tournament in place, it gave the Hawks an opportunity to advance to the playoffs by winning two successive games and moving forward to compete with the Miami Heat in a seven-game series.
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 115-91 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks: — First, there has to be the perspective of the Hawks doing this on a 39-hour turnaround, after closing out the play-in round Friday night in Cleveland. — But that is only part of it. — The bigger part is no Clint Capela. — Which cuts them down to size. — Yes, the Hawks had John Collins ...
