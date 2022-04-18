ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Likely available Tuesday

Vincent (toe) is probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta. Vincent continues to deal...

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Disappears in win

Powell amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Jazz. Powell played only 16 minutes and was a non-factor on both sides of the ball in Monday's Game 2 win. Most of the fanfare went to Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber in the victory while Powell posted one of his worst stat lines of the season, netting only one rebound in 16 minutes. By staying largely out of Rudy Gobert's way, the Mavericks may have found the ideal method to beat the Jazz, but the scheme will wreak havoc on Powell's output moving forward.
Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Thunder GM Sam Presti On Their Old Superteam: "Kevin Durant Is A Basketball God, James Harden Is A Basketball Genius, And Russell Westbrook Is A Basketball Warrior."

The OKC Thunder just finished an abysmal season, and there could be many more to come. Still, team GM Sam Presti has high hopes for the future. Not long ago, the team was competing for Championships with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the early 2010s. Eventually, they paired Westbrook with Paul George.
CCU football announces game day promotions for 2022 season

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University Athletics is excited to announce the promotions for the upcoming 2022 home football schedule. The 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Champions will host seven home games on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium in the program’s 20th season.  2022 Football Home Game Promotions Schedule September 3 vs. Army Home Opener / […]
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
