The New Jersey Renaissance Faire announces its 13 season of its outdoor festival set in Medieval times. The Renaissance Faire celebrates the adventures of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. Robin’s close friend, Will Scarlet, is accused of murder and is on the run from the Sheriff of Nottingham – it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught, The citizens of the magical village of Crossford are the only ones who can help.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO