NOPD seeks suspect accused of Central City shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting that happened on April 16.
According to NOPD, 36-year-old Joshua Neal is wanted by NOPD for one count of second-degree aggravated battery, domestic aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of violation of protective orders.NEW DETAILS: Family feud turns fatal in Slidell after man fires shots at family, including small child
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
