New Orleans, LA

NOPD seeks suspect accused of Central City shooting

 22 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant in connection to a shooting that happened on April 16.

According to NOPD, 36-year-old Joshua Neal is wanted by NOPD for one count of second-degree aggravated battery, domestic aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of violation of protective orders.

NEW DETAILS: Family feud turns fatal in Slidell after man fires shots at family, including small child

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

