ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

Murder trial postponed in Calhoun County

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn5fo_0fCp1ODF00

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A German man accused of killing his wife in Calhoun County briefly returned to court Monday.

Dan Belc is accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body into the trunk of his car and drove around until finally being convinced by a family member, via telephone, to turn himself into the nearest law enforcement agency.

Murder trial set to begin for Panama City teenager

Belc’s trial had been scheduled to begin this week but was postponed after he finally agreed to be represented by an attorney. It is unclear

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, FL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies search for couple and two young boys

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are trying to find a couple believed to be in Okaloosa County. Deputies are looking for Brandy and Anthony Harkins. Deputies are trying to conduct a welfare check on the couple, who also have two young boys with them, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy