ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kindergartener shares mixed tequila drink with classmates at Michigan school

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral kindergarteners consumed a pre-mixed tequila drink at their Michigan school, which acknowledged the "fears and frustrations" parents felt after learning of the incident, officials said Monday. No student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, was hurt or needed medical attention, according to a statement from school spokeswoman...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Who Is ‘Huggy Wuggy’ And Why Are Michigan Kids In Danger?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is alerting parents in Michigan about their concern over popular Poppy Playtime character 'Huggy Wuggy'. Huggy Wuggy is an enormous creature with incredibly long arms and legs, leaving him standing at a towering height of at least 10 feet. He has blue fur and many razor-sharp teeth, on top of having another mouth inside of his mouth. He has yellow hands, red lips, and eyes that resemble googly eyes.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Kindergartner brings pre-mixed margaritas in for snack time, multiple students take drink: report

A kindergartner brought in an alcoholic margarita mixed drink into a Michigan school for snack time and shared the drink with multiple classmates, according to FOX2 Detroit. The Grand River Academy student brought in a four-pack of Jose Cuervo pre-mixed margaritas, according to the report. During snack time, the drink was poured in Dixie cups and multiple students had a drink, the report said.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Allendale, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Livonia, MI
Education
Livonia, MI
Government
City
Livonia, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarteners#College#Grand River Academy
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

The dangerous message sent by the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping verdict

“Daddy ... do you want a Dorito?” a little girl’s voice asked. “Honey, I’m making explosives, can you get away from me, please?”. That recorded exchange between Delaware trucker Barry Croft Jr. and his daughter was just one of hundreds of examples of audio, video and online chatter prosecutors presented to the jury considering the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall of 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

342K+
Followers
43K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy