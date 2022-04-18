ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Forney ISD officer, teen suspect transported to hospital following fight among students at high school, officials say

FORNEY, Texas — A teen suspect and an officer were both transported to a local hospital following a "brawl" at North Forney High School Monday afternoon, school officials told WFAA. Around 1 p.m., Forney ISD said a fight broke out among...

