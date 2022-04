LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their launch earlier this year, Factrees expands its networking platform with two key additions. NetPlus Alliance and ACE Glass joined the platform today continuing the growth in the construction industry. "We are extremely proud and excited to welcome these two industry leaders onto the Factrees network. Both NetPlus & ACE Glass represent the caliber of partners we strive to bring to our platform. Our other members will benefit greatly from their participation" said Keith Williams, Factrees Founder and CEO.

