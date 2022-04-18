ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe, MN

Susan Kay Boesche

By Randy
kduz.com
 22 hours ago

Susan Kay Boesche, age 71, of Buffalo City, Wisconsin, formerly of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Albany Herald

Susan James Harris

Susan James Harris, 92, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was surrounded by family and her loving and faithful caregiver, Mary Morris. Susan is survived by her 4 children; Kathy (Lewis) Hartley of Babson Park, Fl; sons, Don (Elizabeth)Harris of St Augustine, Fl; Mark Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Scott(Marianne) Harris of Cumming, Ga. Grandchildren; Addy Willette, Harris Hartley, MaKay Wyatt, Carlisle, Mark Alan, Rett and Holt Harris; Leslie and Wells Harris; Sara Brisson and Emily Harris. Great grandchildren; Kate, Davis, Liz, Lake, Logan, Arlie, Luke and Noah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leo, father; Roy James, mother; Margaret McKusky James and sister; Laura Lee Wilson. Susan was born on January 25, 1930 in Glendale, West Virginia. She graduated from Follansbee High School in Follansbee, West Virginia. She and Donald were married on September 14, 1950. After moving to Albany, Ga in 1970, Susan worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career as an interior designer. Her other interests included geneology, collecting beautiful things and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan was a proud member of DAR, a member of the Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, member of St. Cecelia's Guild, member of Daughters Of The King and also PEO. After retiring and eventually moving to Lake Wales, Fl, she enjoyed several years of making new friends and being near her daughter and her family. She will be remembered for many things but especially her delightful sense of humor and beautiful heart. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAW

Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
RIVER FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Buffalo City, WI
City
Glencoe, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Glencoe, MN
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Liu brings love of speedskating to Waukesha County

BROOKFIELD — With a vision, persistence and patience, Aaron Liu created something nobody else ever had before him. The Brookfield Central junior fell in love with speedskating back in 2014 and relocated from New Jersey to Wisconsin to train full time at the Pettit National Ice Center, where he joined the US Short Track Speedskating Junior Development Training Program. While Liu has seen the sport take him all across the country, he wanted to see it grow and help others after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Amy “Hard Hands” Lemenager Prepares for Return to the Ring

DULUTH, Minn. – After taking a short break due to the pandemic, Amy “Hard Hands” Lemenager was ready to get back to work, that is until she was struck with an injury that postponed her fight back in December. “I was sparring to prepare for that fight...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy