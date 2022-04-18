ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA playoff prop bets: OG Anunoby stepping up, Tobias Harris dimes

By Griffin Carroll
 23 hours ago
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1 of the NBA playoffs continues this Monday with three games on the schedule. One matchup in particular holds some intriguing prop betting value in the Raptors vs. Sixers.

Philadelphia is up 1-0 in the series off the back of a big Tyrese Maxey Game 1 performance. Maxey had 38 points to lead Philly over Toronto.

The Raptors are looking to tie the series before they bring the series home for two games, and they'll have to do so without Scottie Barnes, who is out with an ankle sprain.

Barnes' absence fuels our first prop bet of the evening.

OG Anunoby Time

Anunoby will have to step up in Barnes' stead, and his points prop has been rising throughout the day. There's good reason for the interest in the Raptors small forward having a big game.

Anunoby's points line is currently up to 17.5 on most major books. In six games without Scottie Barnes this season, Anunoby has gone over 20 points each game.

He's played Philadelphia twice this season, including Game 1, finishing with an identical 20 points in both contests.

Those are two really strong trends that support a good game from OG here, and it helps that the Sixers own the worst small-forward defense in the NBA. They let up the most points per game to the position, and Anunoby stands to benefit.

Betting: OG Anunoby over 17.5 points (-110 FanDuel)

Tobias Harris Should Continue to Dish Them Out

At this point in the NBA season, I like to see how players have fared against the team they're matched up against in a series.

Past performance and success against a team can definitely project future success for a prop, and Tobias Harris's assist trend against Toronto really stands out.

Since joining Philadelphia in 2019, Harris has faced the Raptors 19 times in the regular season and postseason.

Harris has 3+ assists in 16 of those games, good for an 84% rate. He's averaging 4.42 assists per game in those 19 contests, which is far above his current 2.5 line.

Considering Harris is surrounded by scorers in Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, I like this assists trend to continue.

Toronto is also allowing the 11th-most assists per game, there's a lot that pushes this over the edge.

Betting: Tobias Harris over 2.5 assists (-160 FanDuel)

