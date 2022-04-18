NYC alternate side parking change: drivers will soon need to move cars twice a week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers, get ready to move your cars.

Alternate side parking had been partially suspended in 2020, shortly after the start of the pandemic. Under the partial suspension, drivers only needed to move their vehicles once a week. Mayor Eric Adams and newly appointed New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday that there would be a full restoration.

The change will “allow DSNY’s mechanical brooms to do their job,” officials said. They’re used as the main tool for street cleaning.

“This restoration is not only part of a return to normal, but to the high level of street cleanliness New Yorkers expect and deserve,” officials said.

The full restoration of alternate side parking will begin on July 5.

“The nearly 10,000 DSNY employees — and I’m proud to count myself as one of them — are excited to be getting more of the tools we need to do our job of keeping the city healthy, safe, and clean,” Tisch said.

