New York City, NY

NYC alternate side parking change: drivers will soon need to move cars twice a week

By Aliza Chasan
 22 hours ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers, get ready to move your cars.

Alternate side parking had been partially suspended in 2020, shortly after the start of the pandemic. Under the partial suspension, drivers only needed to move their vehicles once a week. Mayor Eric Adams and newly appointed New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday that there would be a full restoration.

The change will “allow DSNY’s mechanical brooms to do their job,” officials said. They’re used as the main tool for street cleaning.

“This restoration is not only part of a return to normal, but to the high level of street cleanliness New Yorkers expect and deserve,” officials said.

The full restoration of alternate side parking will begin on July 5.

“The nearly 10,000 DSNY employees — and I’m proud to count myself as one of them — are excited to be getting more of the tools we need to do our job of keeping the city healthy, safe, and clean,” Tisch said.

So Inspired
6h ago

Only Twice? Why not Everyday? This is B.S.! Was there an outbreak of cholera and typhoid during The Covid Pandemic as well? This is just siphoning from the citizens' bank accounts.

Brooklyn39
17h ago

I live in flatbush and I would expect the streets to look worse than what they are but here we go with getting more money NY will drain you dry.

Dan3
15h ago

yeah, same old scheme to take money from the people! Well the people voted for these capitalist with no heart....

