Topeka, KS

Retiring winningest coach in Kansas speaks with KSNT 27 News

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 22 hours ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – CJ Hamilton, the winningest coach in Kansas high school football history, announced that he would be retiring on Monday morning , and KSNT 27 News spoke with him and his wife right after his recent decision.

“I’ve been battling this infection for over a year and last year I was kind of a lame-duck coach,” Hamilton said. “I was never at games, I was able to watch ’em but… so there was a point in time that, in the best interest of the kids, that we needed to move on because I can’t give them a definite answer as to what I’ll be able to do in the near, distant future until my leg heals and kids need to have a head coach, they need to have someone they can go to and somebody they know who will be there.”

Washburn president Jerry Farley announces retirement

When asked about how it felt to be stepping away from coaching, Hamilton said that it’s the best decision right now due to his current physical condition.

“Six months from now I may feel totally different when I begin to feel better and I get through rehab and all those kinds of things so… I’ll probably know more in six months,” Hamilton said.

Child hit by Orbeez gun shooting in Kansas town

Hamilton’s long career in coaching goes back to 1973. He holds a record of 447-98, earning him the title of winningest coach in Silver Lake and Kansas state history. He said that throughout this period, he constantly spent time trying to figure out how to help improve his team.

“Most coaches self-reflect and determine what they can do better,” Hamilton said. “So, as a coach, during the season or even during the off-season you spend a lot of time in reflection and things that you can do to improve yourself as a coach and your players as players.”

When asked about how he will be participating with the school in the coming days, Hamilton said that it is largely up in the air due to his leg condition. He said that the coaches and assistant coaches at Silver Lake are ‘very capable’ and have a lot of experience between them all to keep the team moving.

KSNT 27 News asked Hamilton to sum up his coaching career which he described as, “A blast.”

“I am definitely honored to have worked in this district for 47 years… to see it from 1973 to now and the changes that have gone on and the way things have progressed and, maybe, regressed at the same time, that’s part of the learning curve,” Hamilton said.

KSNT News

KSNT News

